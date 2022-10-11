Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to flag off 50 CNG air-conditioned buses Tuesday

After around 249 electric buses, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) air-conditioned buses from the Rajghat cluster bus depot in the national capital at 12 pm Tuesday.

“Congratulations Delhi. Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 50 new CNG buses and 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement from Rajghat depot. This is a historic step towards strengthening the public transport in Delhi,” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

बधाई दिल्ली!

आज मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal राजघाट डिपो से 50 नई सीएनजी बसों और सड़क सुरक्षा व बस लेन एनफोर्समेंट के लिए 66 नए वाहनों को हरी झंडी दिखा कर रवाना करेंगे। दिल्ली में सार्वजनिक परिवहन को सुदृढ़ करने की दिशा में यह एक ऐतिहासिक क़दम है। pic.twitter.com/YRlcQ7qSJ7 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 11, 2022

These CNG buses, which are being inducted under the cluster bus services, will be low floor 12-metre standard air conditioned buses. These buses will be equipped with state of art facilities and passenger safety features like CCTV camera, GPS enabled, bus kneeling with ramp for disabled people, fire detection and suppression system, and panic button for women safety.

The buses will also have dedicated pink seats for women passengers, live video streaming in case of emergency situation and fire detection and suppression system for fire safety to protect the passengers from any kind of untoward incident. The officials said these buses will also be monitored by the Central Command Control room.

The Chief Minister will also launch around 66 transport enforcement vehicles for strict implementation of bus lane discipline and other road etiquettes.

Earlier in May, Kejriwal flagged launched about 150 e-buses along with three e bus depot at Mundela Kalan, Rohini Sector-37 and Rajghat Depot.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government also has plans to induct 2,000 more e-buses. The government will also induct around 600 to 700 CNG buses. With the inauguration of these e-buses, the total number of buses in Delhi’s fleet will increase to 7,350. Currently, DTC has 3,670 buses and around 3,033 are under cluster services.