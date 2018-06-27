Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal clears note to expedite Phase IV of Metro

The Delhi government granted in-principle approval to the project in January, 2017. The Delhi government granted in-principle approval to the project in January, 2017.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cleared an internal note recommending that Metro’s Phase IV project be expedited. The note cautioned that the project may get stalled, with contractors moving out machinery following the completion of Phase III.

After Kejriwal cleared the note, the transport department prepared a fresh Cabinet proposal for the project. The proposal has not been placed before the Cabinet so far.

The Delhi government granted in-principle approval to the project in January, 2017. However, the financial components of the Rs 52,625 crore project were not approved as the government had reservations over the reimbursement of central taxes.

But the Union Urban Development Ministry subsequently wrote back stating that the proposal cleared by the Delhi Cabinet was not in consonance with the then prevailing framework of funding pattern for Metro rail projects.

Amid back and forth letters and statements between the Delhi government and the Centre, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot signed a note carrying the message that the project may get delayed if not cleared soon, as Phase III was nearing completion and machinery may be moved out of the city soon.

The same note has been cleared by Kejriwal.

“Cabinet decision regarding non-reimbursement of 50 per cent of central taxes was based on the fact that the Delhi government is not getting proportionate revenue share of central taxes from government of India, as compared to other states. However, it appears that the government of India is not agreed to heed the genuine request of Delhi government,” read the note.

“The government is conscious of the fact that a large number of equipment and machineries are getting released from Phase III project and if there is any delay in bidding for Phase IV project, the contractors may demobilise their resources and DMRC may not get competitive offers. Further, the entire project may get delayed, thereby inconveniencing the people of Delhi. Considering these objectives in mind, we may agree to the funding pattern wherein the Central taxes are shared equally by Delhi and Centre,” read the note.

