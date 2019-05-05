Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assaulted under nose of 60 police officers

Z-category security. Two rings of protective cover involving over 60 Delhi Police officers, trained in identifying gait and catching projectiles. Security men in uniform as well as plainclothes, including at least two PSOs on the CM’s vehicle. This is what Suresh, a scrap dealer, got past when he attacked Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

With the incident calling into question the CM’s security, police in their defence claimed that Suresh had worn a cap and an AAP scarf, which he later took off, to blend in with AAP supporters who received Kejriwal. “He took off his scarf, climbed the bonnet and slapped him,” the police spokesperson said.

Senior officers from the police’s security branch said Kejriwal’s security cordon was provided with two PSOs carrying small firearms; apart from several other PSOs rotated on an eight-hour shift; and two mobile squads comprising a handful of policemen each. A Delhi Police commando unit, four CRPF officers and an emergency response vehicle was also deputed by Delhi Police.

Police suggested that the inner protective ring was compromised as some AAP leaders did not allow the security branch to effectively cordon off the area. “The security branch had apprised the cavalcade about threat perception and the difficulty in controlling movement of people seeping in from the crowd. Security arrangements require active coordination on part of the people. We are preparing a report of the incident, and will take action accordingly,” said a senior officer.

Police also sought to shift the blame on the organisers, saying that “during such events, necessary tie-up is made with organisers, so that they ensure that only the persons identified by them are in the reception party or near the vehicle”.

A senior security branch officer said Kejriwal’s security category does not involve sanitisation of every single area across the route. “His office, vehicle and meeting points are sanitised… In rapid movement events, it is difficult to conduct a sanitisation exercise across literally thousands of residences.” Apart from the security unit, local police said they had provided a security cordon comprising around three dozen officers, who are largely involved in clearing out traffic and crowd management. More than 100 policemen across five police stations were also kept on standby.