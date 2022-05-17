After Kejirwal’s 24-hour electricity remark, BJP MP asks: ‘Why are inverters being sold in Delhi?’

Soon after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Delhi had 24-hour power supply, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday went on a “reality check” to shops to see whether inverters are selling or not.

Alleging that the Delhi CM lied during in his rally in Kerala, Tiwari, after visiting five inverter shops, said: “Just to lure voters in Kerala, Kejriwal lied about 24-hour power supply in Delhi. The inverter shops I went to have very good sales. Naturally, inverters would be sold only when there are power cuts.”

He also shared a few videos on Twitter where he could be seen talking with shopkeepers in North East Delhi.

Speaking at a political rally in Kerala on Sunday, Kejriwal had accused the earlier parties that ruled Delhi of corruption and added that the AAP had saved money after coming to power and spent it on giving free electricity.

“Earlier, governments would squander money by inflating a Rs 100-crore project to a Rs 1,000-crore one. After the Aam Aadmi Party’s government came to power in Delhi, we started saving money in each and every project. And with the money we saved, we started giving free electricity to people in Delhi 24 hours a day,” he had said.

Kejriwal had also claimed that the AAP regime got rid of night-long power cuts, voltage fluctuations and high electricity bills.