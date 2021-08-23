Delhi: Cloudy skies, light rainfall predicted for Monday

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the cards for Delhi-NCR on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

‘Light’ rainfall ranges between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm. The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 35 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 26 degree Celsius. The IMD makes a similar forecast for light rainfall on Tuesday as well.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. stood at 89%.

Between 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and 8.30 a.m. on Monday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge recorded 0.8 mm. The Palam and Lodi Road stations recorded traces of rain. Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall in the morning. The Safdarjung station registered 0.4 mm of rainfall between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

In an update on Sunday, the IMD had said that the rainfall activity over northwest India is likely to reduce from Monday onwards. In the month of August, Delhi has received 142.7 mm of rainfall so far, against a normal of 165.2 mm for the month.

Strong surface winds are a possibility on August 25 and 26, with partly cloudy skies on August 27 and 28. The IMD predicts a possibility of rain and thunderstorms on August 29.