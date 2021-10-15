scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
Delhi weather forecast: Clear skies today, rainfall predicted over weekend

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 15, 2021 11:22:27 am
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from scorching heatNew Delhi: Rain clouds gather over the skyline, in New Delhi on Thursday , May 2, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI5_2_2019_000134B)

While Friday is likely to see clear skies, Delhi-NCR could witness rainfall over the weekend, going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to stand at 34 degree Celsius with the minimum at 19 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 68%. Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to the IMD.

Light rainfall is also on the forecast for Monday. A cyclonic circulation exists over Punjab and the neighbourhood, an IMD update issued on Thursday said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 33.9 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 18.6 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature has seen a fall from around 36 degree Celsius that was being recorded earlier this week. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature has begun to fall below 20 degree Celsius. Over the next seven days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 18 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius, while the maximum could range from 30 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius.

The temperature at 8.30 a.m. on Friday was 22.6 degree Celsius.

