Delhi: Clear skies today, rain forecast for February 3 and 4

The maximum temperature on Monday in Delhi is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature could be 6 degrees Celsius, along with clear skies, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

The cold day conditions of last week, when maximum temperatures remained below normal, have abated. Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded was 22.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Monday was 6.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal. At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature was 7.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at the same time was 94%.

A western disturbance is likely to affect parts of northwest India from February 2 onwards. Consequently, rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi on February 3 and 4. Over the rest of the week, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 7 degrees to 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature could range from 19 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, the Air Quality Early Warning System indicates. The AQI on Sunday was 27 in the ‘poor’ category. The rainfall and winds on February 3 could lead to an improvement in the AQI, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

The 24-hour average AQI at most monitoring stations was in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ categories on Monday morning. In R K Puram, the AQI was 318, while it was 306 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both are in the ‘very poor’ category. In Anand Vihar, the air quality was in the ‘severe’ category, with an AQI of 445.