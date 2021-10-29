Delhi: Clear skies today, AQI likely to be in ‘very poor’ category for next 5 days

Clear skies, a minimum temperature of 14 degree Celsius and a maximum of 29 degree Celsius are on the forecast for Delhi on Friday. The air quality is likely to be ‘very poor.’

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said in an update on Friday morning that the air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Friday and Saturday, and will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday as well. For the subsequent five days, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with PM2.5 as the main pollutant.

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the AQI was in the ‘poor’ category – 268 – with PM2.5 and PM10 being the main pollutants, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

On Friday, wind direction is mostly from the northeast of Delhi, while on Saturday and Sunday, it is likely to be from the northwest. The contribution of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in the city could be between 10% and 25%, going by the forecast.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 14 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the maximum was 28.5 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in October so far this year has turned out to be less than the corresponding figures from 2013 to 2019. The lowest minimum temperature in October 2019 was 16.5 degree Celsius, while it stood at 15 degree Celsius in 2018, 16.1 degree Celsius in 2017 and 15.3 degree Celsius in 2015.