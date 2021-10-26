Delhi: Clear skies today, air quality to deteriorate in next few days

While clear skies are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a dip in the minimum temperature later this week. The air quality is also set to deteriorate over the next few days.

The IMD’s seven-day forecast indicates that the minimum temperature is likely to witness a fall over the week to around 14 degree Celsius on Oct 29 and 30.

The minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 16.2 degree Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature for the month of October in 2019 was 16.5 degree Celsius, while the corresponding figure for 2018 was 15 degree Celsius. In 2017, the lowest minimum for the month stood at 16.1 degree Celsius. The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in October is 9.4 degree Celsius in 1937.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to stand at 29 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature at 16 degree Celsius.

The SAFAR air quality forecasting system said in an update on Monday that dry conditions over the subsequent three days could mean an increase in fire emissions, and consequently, an increase in PM2.5 levels. The impact of farm fires to Delhi’s AQI is likely to increase from Oct 27 onwards with the wind direction being favourable for the transport of pollutants, the forecast said.

The rainfall on Sunday meant that the AQI on Monday stood at a ‘satisfactory’ level of 82. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said in an update on Tuesday morning that the AQI would remain in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday, could deteriorate to ‘moderate’ on Oct 27, and ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ on Oct 28. Subsequently, for five days, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category. On Oct 26, 27 and 28, the predominant winds are coming from the northwest directions of Delhi, and the wind speed is likely to be less than 10 kmph, making the dispersion of pollutants difficult. The contribution of biomass burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is likely to be around 10% on Tuesday, the forecast said.

Meanwhile, the rainfall on Sunday, caused by a western disturbance, has pushed Delhi’s annual total over the 1500 mm mark. This year, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 1502.8 mm of rainfall. This makes this year’s rainfall the second highest in the past 121 years, after 1534.3 mm of rainfall in 1933, according to IMD scientists.