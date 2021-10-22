Delhi: Clear skies for today, rainfall predicted over weekend

Clear skies, a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Friday.

The IMD predicts rainfall over the weekend in the national capital. While Saturday could witness cloudy skies with light rainfall, moderate rainfall is on the cards for Sunday. A western disturbance that is likely to affect parts of the western Himalayan region from Oct 22 to 24 could affect parts of northwest India on Oct 23 and 24, according to an IMD update on Thursday. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation also persists over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 29 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature over the same time frame could range from 16 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Friday was 63%.

On Thursday, the Air Quality Index for Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category at 199, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin. On Wednesday, the AQI had dipped to the ‘poor’ category and stood at 221.

The Air Quality Early Warning System, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, predicts that the AQI will remain in the ‘moderate’ category in Delhi on Friday. Wind direction mainly from the southwest of Delhi.

On Saturday as well, it is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category. It could improve to ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ on Sunday, with rainfall and strong winds. Over the subsequent five days, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category.

Going by the SAFAR forecast, the effective fire count (stubble burning) on Thursday was 1234 and its contribution to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was 15%. The Decision Support System for Delhi, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, provides the possible sector-wise contribution of PM2.5 to Delhi’s air over the next five days. Emissions from the transport sector, at its peak, could contribute as much as 32% of the PM2.5 levels on Oct 22, while industries around Delhi could contribute around 5.6%. The share of construction could peak at around 4.17% in the afternoon.

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that contribution of biomass burning to PM2.5 levels could reduce significantly on Saturday and Sunday.