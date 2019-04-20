Delhi: Cleaning windshield, auto driver loses control, three passengers dead

Three persons died and one was injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in hit a divider and toppled over at Mathura Road Friday, said police.

The auto driver, who had fled the spot after the incident, was arrested later, said police. According to police, the dead worked as food caterers, and were heading back to Nehru Nagar after finishing work at a function in Jaitpur.

The incident took place around 1 am near the Central Road Research Institute. The auto driver allegedly started cleaning the front mirror of the vehicle while driving and lost control, said police.

Three of the four injured men were declared dead by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. The victims have been identified as Ashok (18), Devraj (23) and Ram Singh (40). The injured, Amar Singh (25), has given a statement to police.

Ram Singh’s wife, Pooja, said that she was returning to her home town and did not want to discuss the incident. Singh’s friend, Deepak Kohli (34), said he was a good natured man. “He focused on his work and did not bother or fight with anyone. We could not have a proper chat with the family so we don’t know if the last rites have been performed or not. He was the sole earner of the family,” Kohli said. Ram Singh is survived by his wife and their nine-year-old son.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death) has been registered against the driver at New Friends Colony police station.