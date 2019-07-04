Delhi classrooms construction ‘scam’: SAD MLA puts up posters against Arvind Kejriwal

Targetting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged scam in the construction of classrooms in government schools, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Thursday purportedly put up posters outside the BJP office in Delhi and nearby areas, calling him “thief”, ANI reported.

“The one who claims to be the most honest among all is the biggest thief. The room that is built for Rs 5 lakh in schools has been built for Rs 25 lakh by them,” read the poster.

Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa puts up posters against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal outside BJP office & nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/Q1Zi9gumX0 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders, had, on July 2, alleged a Rs 2000-crore scam in the classroom construction by the Delhi government. Citing an RTI reply, Tiwari had claimed that the AAP government constructed 12,782 classrooms at a cost of Rs 2,892 crore, while it needed just Rs 800 crore.

Reacting to the allegations, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sissodia said that the AAP government was committed to providing quality education to poor children and would not shy away from spending Rs 25 lakh per classroom in state-run schools.

On Wednesday, Sisodia also served a legal notice to Manoj Tiwari and his party colleagues Vijender Gupta and Pravesh Verma for “false allegations” on classrooms built by the AAP government.

The BJP chief leveled fresh allegations the same day that the budget for construction of nursery classrooms had been increased by Rs 100 crore on “verbal orders”. He cited minutes of the Delhi government’s Finance Committee meeting in March last year and said that the government constructed 366 nursery classrooms at an estimated cost of Rs 28.70 lakh.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Tiwari has nothing positive to say on education and has failed to list even 10 schools in BJP-ruled states which can be compared to Delhi government schools. He said the Delhi BJP and its president were trying to “malign” the AAP model of education by leveling “totally baseless and fabricated” allegations.