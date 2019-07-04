Delhi: Classroom politics escalates as BJP fires fresh salvo

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Wednesday levelled fresh allegations that budget for construction of nursery classrooms had been increased by Rs 100 crore on “verbal” orders. This was followed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia serving a defamation notice to BJP leaders, including Tiwari.

The Delhi BJP has alleged a “scam” of Rs 2,000 crore in construction of classrooms at Delhi government schools, and has sought the resignation of Sisodia, who is also the education minister.

Citing purported minutes of Delhi government’s Finance Committee meeting in March 2018, Tiwari claimed the government constructed 366 nursery classrooms at an estimated cost of Rs 28.70 lakh each.

“The minutes show that an estimate of Rs 221.44 crore, which was revised to Rs 326.36 crore and the PWD was verbally authorised to complete the work pending formal approval,” he claimed.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said “verbal authorisation” for an amount of Rs 100 crore is not permitted as per central public works manual.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Tiwari has nothing positive to say on education and has failed to list even 10 schools in BJP-ruled states which can be compared to Delhi government schools. “Out of frustration, Tiwari is spreading falsehood against the Kejriwal model of education. We request BJP and Tiwari to be positive and have a positive competition in the education sector,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.

He said the Delhi BJP and its president were trying to “malign” the AAP model of education by levelling “totally baseless and fabricated” allegations.

Meanwhile, a think tank called the Public Policy Research Centre released a report on Delhi government schools, claiming that more than 70% vacancies for the post of principal had not been filled. Director of the centre Sumeet Bhasin said that 51% of the Trained Graduate Teacher’s posts are vacant.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, who released the report, said that while the average pass percentage of Class X in private schools in Delhi was 93.18%, at Delhi government schools the figure stood at 71.58%.

Bhardwaj said: “The authority to fill vacancies in schools and colleges of Delhi is with L-G.”