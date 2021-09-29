Classes for younger students in Delhi to resume only after festive season; no stalls or fairs allowed in festivals: DDMA

Schools in the city may be allowed to reopen for classes Nursery to 8, but only after the festive season, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided.

According to sources, it was decided in Wednesday’s meeting that since cases have remained below the 100 mark for three months in the city, schools for junior classes can reopen but only after the festive season is over. This would mean that classes for these students will continue exclusively online till at least November 4, when Diwali will be celebrated.

At present, students in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are allowed to go to school. Consent has to be obtained from parents specifically for offline classes.

Educationists have pushed for reopening of schools, arguing that the learning gap, especially in younger children, has widened since junior classes have been conducted offline since March 2020.

Officials said Delhi’s improved situation was taken into account but caution was suggested. Covid appropriate behaviour will have to be followed at any gatherings held during the festival season, including Durga Pooja, Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali.

This means that standing crowds will not be allowed, separate entry and exit points will have to be set up, appropriate social distancing for seating will have to be maintained, no activities (like fairs, stalls and giant wheel etc) that attract crowds will be allowed, sources said. Only 50 per cent of the seating capacity can be occupied.