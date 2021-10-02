Delhi: Class 12 student stabbed to death by junior outside school

A 17-year-old Class 12 student at a Delhi government school was stabbed to death, allegedly by a junior, in Delhi’s Southern range area. Initial investigation suggests the juvenile accused took exception to the victim allegedly abusing his mother and refusing to apologise.

The juvenile has been apprehended and sent to a correctional home.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said they received information on Friday that a student had been stabbed and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Doctors told police he had three stab injuries.

“We lodged an FIR of murder and, during investigation, came to know that he was stabbed when roaming outside the school. The attacker, his junior, was apprehended,” she said.

Pandey said that a few days ago, the victim allegedly abused the juvenile’s mother. “On Friday, the juvenile asked him to say sorry to his mother, but he refused. The juvenile then stabbed him after school. Both boys were in school uniform at the time,” she said.