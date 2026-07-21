Sons injured during CJP’s Parliament march, a mother breaks down: ‘Attack on country’s children’

At around 4 pm, amid the clamour of slogans, ambulance sirens and exploding teargas shells, hundreds of protesters streamed out of the gates of an iconic gurdwara in the heart of Delhi — their refuge on a tumultuous afternoon.
Some clutched damp handkerchiefs to their faces to ward off the teargas, others held half-finished plastic water bottles they had hurriedly filled inside, and a few carried placards that read: “We are with Sonam Wangchuk.”
Only minutes earlier, many of them had rushed into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to escape the police lathi-charge and chaos unfolding on Parliament Street, where thousands of people had joined the CJP-led march to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“We wanted to protect ourselves from the lathi-charge,” a protester said.
The roads outside had turned into a heavily barricaded security zone, with rows of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces waiting for the crowds to disperse. Inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, devotees continued offering prayers while volunteers distributed water and refreshments to the injured.
Near the small refreshment counter close to Gate No. 1, clusters of protesters gathered around the stairs, washing their faces, drinking water and checking on one another’s injuries. Several sat silently, staring at their phones as they tried to contact friends and family members.
N K Sharma, a government employee who also performs seva at the gurdwara, watched the scene unfold with dismay. “I suddenly saw a huge crowd entering the gurdwara. Many of them looked frightened. Some were injured,” he said.
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Security forces used tear gas to dispel agitators gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday. (Express photo)
Sharma said volunteers immediately stepped in to restore order. “We don’t allow any kind of violence inside. The police did not enter the gurdwara, and even the protesters were respectfully escorted out once they had calmed down,” he said.
Near the main shrine, a small circle of young protesters sat cross-legged on the white marble stairs. As volunteers moved through the complex, they asked the injured to head towards the langar hall for a meal before leaving.
At the corner of the group sat 21-year-old Devan Rathi, a B.Com student at Shivaji College, a broad white bandage wrapped around his forehead. His jeans were streaked with dust, and he held a white handkerchief covered with blood. “This is what happens to the students of this country when we raise our voice for something as basic as fair examinations,” Devan said.
CJP protesters clashes with Delhi Police (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
His mother, Santosh Rathi, sat beside him, unable to stop crying. “I brought my boys here because I wanted them to fight for their rights,” she said, her voice breaking. “But it looks like I only brought them here to get hurt. I failed as a parent.”
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Before anyone in the group could respond, another woman sitting nearby reached over and said to Santosh: “You did nothing wrong. You should be proud that your children know how to stand up for what they believe in. Not every parent gives their children that courage.”
Devan recounted how quickly the day had spiralled into chaos. “We reached near the Parliament Street police station around 3 pm. We parked our vehicle and were walking when suddenly the police started the lathi-charge. Before we could understand what was happening, I was hit,” he said.
“I was injured all over. After that, a few Cockroach Janta Party volunteers found us, took us back towards the stage at Jantar Mantar and gave us first aid. From there, we came here,” he said.
Protesters at the CJP-led march to Parliament. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)
His older brother, 22-year-old Gaurav Rathi, a graduate of Delhi Technological University, had injuries on his arms and shoulders. The brothers had travelled from Janakpuri with their mother to join the protest. “We didn’t come here looking for a fight,” Gaurav said. “We came because we believed students deserved to be heard.”
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For nearly an hour, the shrine became an unexpected refuge for several such students and protesters fleeing batons and teargas. “We are waiting here for things to get better outside,” Santosh said before leaving. “There is teargas on the streets.”
Then, looking back at her sons, she said: “What kind of government is this? They are attacking their own country’s children.”
Outside the gurdwara, for nearly an hour, The Indian Express followed a police contingent as it moved from one flashpoint to another around central Delhi. In front of the West Bengal Information and Cultural Centre, a teargas shell landed with a dull thud before erupting into a cloud of white smoke that drifted slowly across the road. Protesters who had been regrouping moments earlier covered their faces with scarves and sprinted towards the narrower lanes leading away from the site.
Delhi Police personnel disperse the protesters as they attempt to march towards the House, at Parliament Street, on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
A few hundred metres away, opposite St Columba’s School, the confrontation intensified. Stones flew through the air from behind hastily assembled groups of protesters. The police responded almost immediately, firing more teargas shells while advancing with lathis raised. “Move back! Move back!” officers shouted as they chased protesters down Bhai Veer Singh Marg while ordering vehicles to turn back.
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By the time the forces reached Kalibari Marg, another round of teargas had turned the junction hazy. Smoke drifted over traffic lights and into the tree-lined avenues leading towards Gole Market. Residents watched cautiously from the sides of the street and shopkeepers hurriedly pulled down their shutters.
Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions.
Professional Profile
Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region.
Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice.
Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility.
She has also reported widely on:
* Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs
* Policy responses to campus mental health
* Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University
* Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy
Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US.
Reporting Style
Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025)
1. Express Investigation Series
JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025)
An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors.
JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025)
The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus.
2. International Education & Immigration
‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025)
H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025)
Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025)
What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025)
Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025)
‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025)
3. Academic Freedom & Policy
Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025)
Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025)
SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU
A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses.
4. Mental Health on Campuses
In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025)
Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025)
5. Delhi Schools
These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025)
‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More