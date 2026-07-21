CJP’s Parliament march: 118 personnel injured, 70 protesters detained, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said “more than 118 police personnel”, including some senior officers, sustained injuries as protesters attacked them with “stones and other objects” and “resorted to large-scale violence” on Monday.

“During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to (have been)… injured,” it said in a statement.

“The protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties,” it said.