CJP’s Parliament march: 118 personnel injured, 70 protesters detained, says Delhi Police

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The Delhi Police said “more than 118 police personnel”, including some senior officers, sustained injuries as protesters attacked them with “stones and other objects” and “resorted to large-scale violence” on Monday.
“During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to (have been)… injured,” it said in a statement.
“The protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties,” it said.
According to the statement, “senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel” were among those injured.
The police statement said “15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident”.
“Around 70 protesters have been detained. Appropriate legal action is being initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest,” it said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi district) Raja Banthia and Additional DCP (New Delhi district) Anand Mishra were learnt to be among those injured. Banthia told The Indian Express that he suffered injuries on his knees, elbows and hand.
“We were trying to contain the protesters as they were trying to overturn the barricades. We held on to them. Stones were being hurled at our officers,” said another injured senior officer.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited RML Hospital in the evening to meet the injured security personnel.
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