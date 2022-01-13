Civil defence volunteer accuses senior of sexual harassment at SDM office

A civil defence volunteer has alleged she was sexually harassed by a deputy division warden at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in East Delhi. Police said a case has been registered and an internal enquiry by the department is also being conducted to look into allegations that he sexually harassed, threatened and abused the volunteer.

According to police, the civil defence volunteer, who is in her 20s and was deployed at the SDM’s office, came to the police station with an NGO counsellor on Sunday.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said, “The complainant alleged that the deputy division warden at her office harassed her for sexual favours. He also threatened to terminate her if she told anyone about it. Recently, he passed indecent comments at her. On December 31, he again forced the victim into physical relations. When the woman resisted, he abused and threatened her.”

The woman also alleged that she tried to lodge a complaint with her seniors but was threatened by associates/friends of the accused. She also told police she went to the SDM’s office but a group of men standing at the door “scared her”.

A case under sections of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman has been registered.

No arrest has been made so far, and police said they are verifying the allegations. “An internal enquiry is also being conducted by the SDM’s office and we are coordinating with them,” the police said.

An official from the SDM’s office said, “We received the complaint this week. We are conducting an enquiry and the volunteer is being counselled by an NGO.”

Last week, a 25-year-old civil defence volunteer, who was working at SDM’s office in Narela, had committed suicide after allegedly facing sexual harassment by other volunteers deployed at the office. Police had booked and arrested two of her colleagues for abetment to suicide.