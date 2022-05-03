Delhi: Metro cards lead police to accused in Civil Lines businessman’s murder

Three days after a 77-year-old real estate businessman was robbed and murdered inside his house in North Delhi’s Civil Lines, a 16-year-old has been apprehended from Rajiv Chowk Metro station in connection with the crime.

Police had found during their investigation that he frequently travelled on the Metro using a Metro card. Police extracted details of the card and apprehended him when he swiped it on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Chowk.

Police found during their investigation that a day before the incident, he parked his bike near the victim’s residence and then took the Metro from Civil Lines station. This was confirmed via CCTV footage.

Police had, in fact, scanned over 200 CCTV cameras and traced the route of the accused before and after the incident.

“The footage shows that he came to the locality and parked a motorcycle around 10 pm on April 30 before leaving the area. He later reached the Civil Lines Metro station from where he boarded a Metro. He came out at Green Park station and again boarded a train later. He then exited the Metro at New Delhi Railway Station and after spending some time on the premises, boarded another Metro to Samaypur Badli station,” a senior police officer said.

Police found that he was wearing masks to cover his face. “After reaching Samaypur Badli Metro station, he found that the token had expired. He then used a Metro card and, after exiting, boarded an autorickshaw. A team of North district police has also traced the autorickshaw,” an officer said.

Delhi Police then approached the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), asking them to share travelling details of the Metro card of the accused. “Police came to know he had travelled on April 29 from Samaypur Badli Metro station to Vishwavidyalaya Metro station, around 3.20 pm. He returned after 54 minutes,” the officer said.

Police had received a PCR call about the murder at 6.52 am on Sunday. “Ram Kishore Agrawal’s son called and said he found his father with his throat slit around 6.40 am. He was rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We found that he had four knife injuries on his body,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said.