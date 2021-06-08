Delhi: Two civil defence volunteers arrested on charges of robbery

Police personnel patrolling the area were alerted to the incident after they heard a commotion.

Two civil defence volunteers have been arrested from outer Delhi’s Narela area for allegedly robbing a man after physically assaulting him.

Last week, The Indian Express reported that Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had written to the Home Secretary seeking changes to the uniform of civil defence volunteers so that people don’t confuse them with police personnel.

DCP (outer-north) Rajiv Ranjan said the accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (20) and Ayush Kumar (20), both working as civil defence staff.

“On June 7, we received a complaint from one Vikas Kumar. He informed us that he, along with his cousin Himanshu, were returning home to Sonepat from Narela area, where they were stopped by two bikers near MSP Mall. The accused slapping Vikas, took his cell phone and also tried to rob Himanshu’s mobile. When the victims raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape,” Ranjan said.

Ranjan said police personnel patrolling the area were alerted to the incident after they heard a commotion. They chased the accused and managed to arrest them. The stolen cell phone and the motorbike used by the accused were recovered.

On Sunday evening, a 31-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested from South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector and prosecuting people for Covid-19 violations.

Shrivastava had earlier directed all 15 DCPs to ensure that civil defence volunteers don’t use police barricades to stop and prosecute violators of Covid norms. He had also asked them to ensure that people do not confuse civil defence volunteers with police personnel, and a clear distinction be made between the two.