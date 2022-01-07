Delhi: Civil defence volunteer found hanging, 2 booked

A civil defence volunteer allegedly committed suicide in Outer Delhi over alleged harassment by her two colleagues.

Police said she was found hanging on Wednesday afternoon. It was found that the woman was posted as a civil defence volunteer three weeks ago at the office of a sub-district magistrate (SDM) in the district.

During enquiry, her family raised allegations against another volunteer.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said, “The family alleged the volunteer was harassing her. The woman had also written a complaint against him (to submit at the SDM office) because of his ‘bad intentions’ towards her, but another volunteer tore up the complaints. We have taken the family’s complaint and registered a case of abetment to suicide against the two men.”

The woman’s body was taken to a local hospital for an autopsy.

Police said the matter is being investigated.