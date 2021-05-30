Delhi: Civil defence personnel ‘assault’ fruit seller for blocking way

Police said the accused were on a scooter and fought over blocking the way.

A 28-year-old fruit seller was allegedly assaulted by two Civil Defence personnel and locals in Northeast Delhi on Saturday. A video of the incident recorded by locals went viral on social media. The victim, Ankit Sharma, was passing through a bridge when an argument broke out between him and the personnel.

In the video, the accused are seen picking up Sharma and thrashing him. Two locals also join the personnel and beat up Sharma. The personnel then leave Sharma and walk towards their scooter.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “We saw the video and found it happened in Gokalpuri. On Sunday, Sharma came to the police station and told us he is a fruit seller. On Saturday around 2.30 pm, he got into an argument with the two personnel.”

Police said the accused were on a scooter and fought over blocking the way. The accused beat him and the victim was later rescued by a few locals, police said.

A case was registered under IPC sections for causing hurt and for wrongful restraint. Police said they have identified the accused but no arrests have been made.