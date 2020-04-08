Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
COVID19

Delhi: Civic workers clean Nizamuddin Markaz building

Public health field workers with power sprayers sanitised the premises while bed sheets and pillows were incinerated.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2020 1:36:27 am
coronavirus cases, coronavirus update, coronavirus map, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india news The Nizamuddin Markaz is a five-storey building with a basement and a terrace, which can accommodate over 3,000 people. Last month, at least 4,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had gathered at the Markaz. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

South MCD workers carried out a sanitisation operation to disinfect the Markaz building in Nizamuddin Tuesday. Public health field workers with power sprayers sanitised the premises while bedsheets and pillows were incinerated.

The sanitised area has now been locked, said a senior corporation official. The Nizamuddin Markaz is a five-storey building with a basement and a terrace, which can accommodate over 3,000 people. Last month, at least 4,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had gathered at the Markaz.

The South Corporation also carried out sanitisation operations via drones and tankers at Mahipalpur, Gautam Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Ashok Nagar, Chirag Delhi, New Krishna park, Vikas Nagar, JJ colony Madipur, and Bhogal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement