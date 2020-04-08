Delhi: Civic workers clean Nizamuddin Markaz building

The Nizamuddin Markaz is a five-storey building with a basement and a terrace, which can accommodate over 3,000 people. Last month, at least 4,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had gathered at the Markaz. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) The Nizamuddin Markaz is a five-storey building with a basement and a terrace, which can accommodate over 3,000 people. Last month, at least 4,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had gathered at the Markaz. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

South MCD workers carried out a sanitisation operation to disinfect the Markaz building in Nizamuddin Tuesday. Public health field workers with power sprayers sanitised the premises while bedsheets and pillows were incinerated.

The sanitised area has now been locked, said a senior corporation official. The Nizamuddin Markaz is a five-storey building with a basement and a terrace, which can accommodate over 3,000 people. Last month, at least 4,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had gathered at the Markaz.

The South Corporation also carried out sanitisation operations via drones and tankers at Mahipalpur, Gautam Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Ashok Nagar, Chirag Delhi, New Krishna park, Vikas Nagar, JJ colony Madipur, and Bhogal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd