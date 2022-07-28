Delhi: Civic services hit, complaints increasing, MCD asks officials to listen to former councillors

July 28, 2022 12:05:10 pm
Two months after the political wing ceased to exist in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), senior officials and department heads of the civic body have been told in an official communication that they have to remain in touch with the wing and its associates.
“All the staff, junior engineer, assistant engineer, electrical engineer of different departments are directed to constantly remain in touch with public representatives, including former municipal councillors, MLAs and MPs, representatives of RWAs (resident welfare associations) and market traders’ associations to sort out grievances and complaints on priority basis so that the image of MCD is improved in the eyes of the public,” said additional commissioner engineering of the MCD in a letter marked to engineers, deputy commissioners and other senior officials.
A senior BJP leader and former mayor said that some councillors recently raised the issue of bureaucrats not giving due respect to the requests made by former councillors even when they receive several complaints from the public every day. “The party later raised it with top MCD officials,” he said.
“Most of us are running our office and people come with complaints which we forward to MCD officials and many said that those were not being duly addressed,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The MCD, in the letter, said that consequent upon the dissolution of the corporation, the members of the house have ceased to exist. “The grievance of the public used to be brought to the notice of the staff of the MCD during regular interaction with concerned public representatives and municipal councillors is not being done now,” it said.
Over the past few weeks, complaints have been pouring in regarding the deterioration of quality of civic services in the area under the jurisdiction of respective divisions and circles. The major issues include waterlogging, repair, maintenance, potholes, damaged black top, damaged footpath, damaged central verge, street lights, the letter said. It also includes cleanliness of roads by ensuring removal of garbage, plastic waste, demolition waste etc.
In case of any complaint from any quarter regarding negligence in attending to the public’s concerns, strict action against the delinquent official will be taken, the letter said.
The unified MCD formally came into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as its special officer and commissioner respectively.
The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging the three civic bodies — north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.
Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on April 5 to unify the three civic bodies in the national capital, with Rajya Sabha giving its nod through a voice vote after negating all the amendments sought by the opposition. According to the bill, the unification of the municipal corporations will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?Premium
Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secyPremium
Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was clearedPremium
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to knowPremium
Latest News
BJP accuses Congress of ‘demeaning’ President Murmu
Five Chinese nationals detained in Noida; 27 as of July 27, say police
Stone-pelting, rioting in northwest Delhi; 27 held, say police
Delhi: Home Ministry gives nod to delimitation, 250 wards to be carved out for MCD polls
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refers to President as ‘Rashtrapatni’, BJP demands apology
iPhone 14 is coming, and you’d better start saving for Apple’s 2022 lineup
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Do besan, lemon, turmeric suit all skin types?
Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in web series directed by Hansal Mehta
5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway
Taron Egerton to star in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Carry On
Anuj to die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say