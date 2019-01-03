Delhi: Civic bodies issue notice to colleges, malls over dues

Facing an acute financial crunch, the three municipal corporations in the capital have decided to tighten the noose around malls, government agencies and even colleges to recover dues owed from property tax and advertisement revenue.

The North civic body has already sent notices to some Delhi University’s colleges, asking them to deposit the property tax running into crores. The colleges have been told that if they don’t comply, their bank accounts will be attached.

The East civic body has sent notices to malls under its jurisdiction, saying that if they are found charging parking fee, they will have to pay fines on the basis of parking space they have multiplied by the number of days parking fee has been charged.

The South civic body has sent notices to most malls for not paying the fee to the civic body in lieu of advertisements that they put inside the malls, deputy commissioner (remunerative and project cell) Prem Shankar Jha said. East civic body Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh said he has sent notices to malls under his jurisdiction.