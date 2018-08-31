Delhi: City police stations in pitiable state, remarks Supreme Court

“Nothing is left in the malkhana (store rooms) and the police say that ‘choohe khaa gaye’ (rats ate the seized drugs),” the bench said. “Nothing is left in the malkhana (store rooms) and the police say that ‘choohe khaa gaye’ (rats ate the seized drugs),” the bench said.

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over the pitiable conditions of police stations in the capital, saying that during hearings in narcotics cases, courts are often told that “rats ate the seized drugs”. “In NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases, three-four years later when the cases come up in court, nothing is left in the malkhana (store rooms) and the police say that ‘choohe khaa gaye’ (rats ate the seized drugs),” a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta said.

The bench also sought to know why impounded or seized vehicles are allowed to rot in the open for years, and not sold where nobody comes forward to claim their ownership. The matter will be heard next on October 10.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App