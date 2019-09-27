On camera: Man shot at in North East Delhi, cops suspect personal enmity

A 54-year-old man was shot at in North-East Delhi’s Brahmpuri Thursday evening. A case has been registered and a probe is underway to nab the accused.

According to the CCTV footage released by Delhi Police, Mohammad Hasan sustained a bullet injury on his back after at least two rounds of bullets were fired at him by a group of armed assailants.

Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), said the incident came to light following a PCR call in PS New Usmanpur at around 6 pm regarding a firing incident at Gali No. 18, Brahampuri.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and rushed the victim to GTB Hospital, from where he was later shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj. He is presently under treatment.

Police said initial probe revealed that the injured, as well as the accused persons, are residents of the same village and hail from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the firing incident was a fallout of an old enmity between the two parties.