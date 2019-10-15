Delhi air quality drops to ‘hazardous’ for first time this season

The air quality in New Delhi dropped to ‘hazardous’ on Tuesday, with PM10 levels rising to 613 in Wazirpur. Dwarka and Ghaziabad recorded ‘hazardous’ levels too as AQI levels touched 449 and 330 respectively, according to Delhi Pollution Control Commitee data.

Hazardous, the highest category on the World Air Quality Index, indicates that everyone could experience “serious health effects”. It follows ‘good’, ‘moderate’, ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, ‘unhealthy’ and ‘very unhealthy’ level.

Delhi’s air quality has worsened after the burning of Ravan effigies on Dussehra on October 8. Another contributing factor is the change in wind direction, which has brought in pollutants from Punjab and Haryana where crop burning is under way.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented in the national capital from Tuesday, which will help fight air pollution. The plan, which has been in place since 2016, works as an emergency measure. This means, it is implemented in phases as the air pollution worsens.

On SAFAR’s air quality scale, the pollution was recorded as ‘poor‘ on Sunday, and dipped to ‘very poor‘ on Monday.