‘It is a man’s world, but I’ve learned to live with it. It’s flexible, I am independent’

The bell rang – it was a delivery worker at the door. But this time, I stopped to look. She was Laxmi Rawat, I soon learned, a 30-year-old Delhi University graduate, who had been working as a gig worker for six years.
As she handed me the package with a polite “Hello, Ma’am”, my interest piqued. Outside, her scooter stood parked, two bulging bags of parcels slung across the seat. The colony dogs wagged their tails, pleased by the new arrival.
Laxmi had started her gig work with Yakult, making door-to-door deliveries of the probiotic drink at Raghubir Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and nearby areas of West Delhi, earning Rs 8,000 a month. It was here that she learned to ride a scooter. Three years later, when she signed up as a delivery worker for Delhivery, a courier firm, she bought a scooter for herself, paying for it in installments.
She now earns around Rs 20,000 a month as a delivery worker. “The work is challenging. It’s a man’s world, but I have learned to work with them. At least now, I am independent and the work is flexible.
Laxmi lives in a one-room house in Raghubir Nagar with her parents and two younger brothers. With her father in poor health, the family depends on her earnings.
Laxmi starts her day at 8 am, heading first to the courier centre, where she fills her bags with 50-60 packets before hitting the road. “I aim to deliver at least 50 packets a day,” she says.
“I’m happy to contribute to the family. I want to support my brother’s graduation. Once both my brothers settle down, I will hopefully get married,” she says.
Renuka Puri is National Photo Editor, The Indian Express. Laxmi often delivers orders in her area.
Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX has shifted its focus to building a "self-growing city" on the moon, which he said could be achieved in less than 10 years. "That said, SpaceX will also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years, but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster," Musk added in an X post.