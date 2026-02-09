‘It is a man’s world, but I’ve learned to live with it. It’s flexible, I am independent’

A Delhi University graduate, Laxmi Rawat has spent six years as a gig worker, supporting her family while navigating a male-dominated delivery world.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Her journey reflects both the hardships and the independence offered by gig work.Laxmi Rawat, a 30-year-old DU graduate, earns a living as a delivery worker in West Delhi, supporting her family. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The bell rang – it was a delivery worker at the door. But this time, I stopped to look. She was Laxmi Rawat, I soon learned, a 30-year-old Delhi University graduate, who had been working as a gig worker for six years.

As she handed me the package with a polite “Hello, Ma’am”, my interest piqued. Outside, her scooter stood parked, two bulging bags of parcels slung across the seat. The colony dogs wagged their tails, pleased by the new arrival.
Laxmi had started her gig work with Yakult, making door-to-door deliveries of the probiotic drink at Raghubir Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and nearby areas of West Delhi, earning Rs 8,000 a month. It was here that she learned to ride a scooter. Three years later, when she signed up as a delivery worker for Delhivery, a courier firm, she bought a scooter for herself, paying for it in installments.

She now earns around Rs 20,000 a month as a delivery worker. “The work is challenging. It’s a man’s world, but I have learned to work with them. At least now, I am independent and the work is flexible.

Laxmi lives in a one-room house in Raghubir Nagar with her parents and two younger brothers. With her father in poor health, the family depends on her earnings.

Laxmi starts her day at 8 am, heading first to the courier centre, where she fills her bags with 50-60 packets before hitting the road. “I aim to deliver at least 50 packets a day,” she says.

“I’m happy to contribute to the family. I want to support my brother’s graduation. Once both my brothers settle down, I will hopefully get married,” she says.

Renuka Puri is National Photo Editor, The Indian Express. Laxmi often delivers orders in her area.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement