‘It is a man’s world, but I’ve learned to live with it. It’s flexible, I am independent’

The bell rang – it was a delivery worker at the door. But this time, I stopped to look. She was Laxmi Rawat, I soon learned, a 30-year-old Delhi University graduate, who had been working as a gig worker for six years.

As she handed me the package with a polite “Hello, Ma’am”, my interest piqued. Outside, her scooter stood parked, two bulging bags of parcels slung across the seat. The colony dogs wagged their tails, pleased by the new arrival.

Laxmi had started her gig work with Yakult, making door-to-door deliveries of the probiotic drink at Raghubir Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and nearby areas of West Delhi, earning Rs 8,000 a month. It was here that she learned to ride a scooter. Three years later, when she signed up as a delivery worker for Delhivery, a courier firm, she bought a scooter for herself, paying for it in installments.