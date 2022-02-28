Delhi: CISF jawan rescues girl trapped on ledge at Nirman Vihar metro station

A nine-year-old girl was rescued by CISF personnel after she got trapped behind a grill on a ledge at Nirman Vihar metro station in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Officers said the girl was playing around the stairs and jumped towards another side, but got stuck on the ledge around 15-20 feet above the ground. The girl and her family started screaming for help, following which a Quick Response Team of the CISF was called to the spot.

सी आई एस एफ का नायक!

On 27.02.22 a kid got stuck in grills while playing in unpaid area @ Nirman Vihar Metro Station. CT/GD Nayak of CISF QRT Team responded promptly and saved the child. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@HMOIndia@AmitShah @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/F4QBYEOOMc — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 28, 2022

A video of the rescue, which soon went viral, shows a CISF jawan helping the girl move out from behind the grill and lifting her off the ledge before carefully carrying her towards the stairs. Another CISF personnel can be heard guiding him.

Sharing the video, the paramilitary force tweeted: “On 27.02.22 a kid got stuck in grills while playing in an unpaid area at Nirman Vihar metro station. CT/GD Nayak of CISF QRT team responded promptly and saved the child.”