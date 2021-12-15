Delhi: CISF constable killed by speeding truck on SP Marg; driver on the run

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died in an accident while on duty in New Delhi’s Sardar Patel Marg at around 3.20 am Tuesday.

The police said the constable was with Delhi police personnel performing picket and traffic duty when a speeding truck rammed into a tent at Sardar Patel Marg. The deceased, identified as Omprakash Singh, was sitting inside the tent.

“The local picket staff and CISF personnel were deployed at SP Marg when they saw a speeding truck come towards them. Before they could stop it, the truck hit barricades and rammed into the police tent. It ran over Omprakash and crashed near a pole,” said a police officer.

Other policemen weren’t injured in the accident, and called PCR and rushed Ct Omprakash to RML hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, said the police.

The police are yet to arrest the driver who managed to escape from the spot. He hasn’t been identified.

“We have seized the truck and are conducting raids in and around the city to catch the accused,” said an officer.

The deceased was posted at Chanakyapuri police station and was with four other CISF personnel at the time of the incident.

A road traffic accident case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered.