Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Delhi: Chinese woman living as a Nepali citizen held for anti-national activities

Police said that while examining the details with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office it was found that the accused was actually a Chinese citizen who had travelled to India on a Chinese passport in 2019.

A Chinese woman who had been living under a Nepalese identity was arrested Thursday afternoon from North Delhi for her alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said. The woman, identified as one Cai Ruo from Hainan Province, was arrested by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell from Majnu ka Tilla.

During the verification process, the police said, they had recovered a Nepalese citizen certificate bearing the name Dolma Lama, a resident of Kathmandu, from her custody,

A case had been registered in this regard by the Special Cell on October 17 under IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 467 (forgery of valuable will/security/etc) and 474 (using such forged document as genuine) as well as provisions of the Foreigners Act.

More from Delhi

The police said that further questioning is underway.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:39:24 am
Live Blog

