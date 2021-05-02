Delhi children’s hospital raises alarm over oxygen crisis

Health workers install oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a makeshift hospital in New Delhi, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo)

A children’s hospital in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Sunday morning has raised an alarm on Twitter over shortage of oxygen where around 25 to 30 newborns and children are facing a threat to their lives.

Tagging Delhi Chief Minister and Union Health Minister, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital said that it had liquid oxygen supply only till 12 noon today.

Hospital head Dr Dinesh told The Indian Express that as of 12.14pm, they have only half an hour of oxygen left and are yet to receive the required supply.

He said the hospital has about 25-30 newborn babies and children in the ICU, out of which about 10 are on high flow oxygen.

“This is a daily affair. About 2-3 days ago we were in a similar situation. Oxygen is a basic requirement of a hospital and a consistent supply has not been assured. We are constantly firefighting,” Dr Dinesh said.

He added that many people have reached out to the hospital, and it has rushed its ambulances to an oxygen supplier.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said in a tweet at 11.57am that the government has arranged oxygen for the hospital.

“We have arranged five D Type oxygen cylinders for Rainbow Children’s Hospital, from our Rajghat Response Point. The government’s oxygen reserves are extremely limited due to reduced oxygen supply to Delhi, but we are doing everything possible to avert any untoward incident,” he said.