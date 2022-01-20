Delhi: Two-thirds of children get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

After the Covid-19 vaccination drive was opened for children between the age of 15 and 18, 6,84,941 children have got their first dose in Delhi as per data on the government’s CoWIN portal. This means almost two-thirds of the total 10,40,000 eligible children have been immunised partially.

Delhi on Wednesday administered 99,662 Covid-19 vaccine doses, of which 12,665 were precaution doses administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 65 years who have comorbidities.

So far, 1,75,352 precaution doses have been administered in Delhi, meaning 18% of the eligible population has been covered.

“We are hoping to immunise all children very soon, probably by the end of the month by setting up camps in schools,” said a district official.

Delhi has been administering more than 1,00,000 vaccine doses daily this month, except on weekends, with the numbers crossing even the 2,00,000 mark once, on January 6. The pace of vaccination in Delhi has been almost steady since September last year.

After the drive was opened up to all adults in May last year amidst the delta variant-driven second wave of the pandemic, states ran into vaccine shortages. The centre asked them to directly purchase vaccines from the manufacturers at a differential pricing.

The pace of vaccination shot up by June-end after the central government again started procuring vaccines from manufacturers and distributing them to the states. The centre purchases 75 per cent of all vaccine doses manufactured in the country, with the remaining 25 per cent going to the private sector.

In June-end, Delhi crossed the 2,00,000 mark on several days using remaining stocks for those above the age of 45 years for immunising all adults. The vaccination slowed down again the next month with the city running into shortages.