Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Delhi: 33,000 children vaccinated against Covid-19 on second day of drive, 58% increase from previous day

On Tuesday, the highest number of doses administered in the 15-18 age group was the North East district (6,238), followed by the South West district (4,405).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 11:12:46 am
Delhi kids Covid vaccination driveA young girl receives a dose of the Covid vaccine in New Delhi.

More than 33,000 children aged 15-18 got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi on Tuesday, the second day of the inoculation drive for them. This was a 58 per cent increase from the 21,029 doses administered on Monday.

Also Read |159 government sites to vaccinate 15-18 year olds, camps at private schools next

The North East district had seen the highest number of vaccinations in this category on Monday also. The South and South East districts also saw more than 3,000 children getting vaccinated on Tuesday. The lowest number of doses was administered in the North district, 1,888.

Children aged 15-17 are being administered the Covaxin vaccine at 159 government centres and a few private centres. There are more than 10 lakh children between the age of 15-18 years in Delhi who are eligible for vaccination, data shared by the central government revealed.

Both government and private schools will be permitted to set up temporary vaccination camps within their premises to vaccinate students.

