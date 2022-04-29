Delhi child rights’ panel sets up award to recognise those championing kids

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has constituted a new award to recognise individuals and organisations which have done significant work towards the welfare of children.

These pan India awards will be called the ‘Children’s Champion Awards’ and will be conferred in 12 categories – politics, jurist, journalism, education, health & nutrition, child protection, art, academia, sports, business and public service. There is also a separate category to recognise children “who have displayed leadership in solving problems”.

According to the commission, the aim of the awards is to focus on children’s issues in governance.

“Celebrating good work amplifies and incentivises more good work. We want to find individuals and institutions from all regions, working at different levels and belonging to diverse socio-economic strata of this country, for the collective goal of improving the lives of our children,” said DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu.

“It is a wonderful initiative by DCPCR to recognise and award people who have contributed to children’s issues. This will help keep governance focused on children’s health, education and protection. I am especially happy to see the category of recognising and awarding children as well. This will foster leadership at an early stage itself and help build an India of problem solvers,” said Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot.