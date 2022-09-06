scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Delhi child rights panel issues notice to MCD on ‘dismal’ results of its schools’ in National Achievement Survey

This comes amid the ongoing face-off between the AAP and BJP over the Delhi government’s work in education. The Delhi BJP has been attacking the Delhi government’s ‘education model’ on various fronts, including alleging a scam in the construction of classrooms.

This comes amid the ongoing face-off between the AAP and BJP over the Delhi government’s work in education. The Delhi BJP has been attacking the Delhi government’s ‘education model’ on various fronts, including alleging a scam in the construction of classrooms. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi “seeking an explanation” for the poor performance of its schools at the class III level in last year’s National Achievement Survey (NAS).

This comes amid the ongoing face-off between the AAP and BJP over the Delhi government’s work in education. The Delhi BJP has been attacking the Delhi government’s ‘education model’ on various fronts, including alleging a scam in the construction of classrooms.

The National Achievement Survey was conducted in November 2021 for students in classes III, V and VIII and its findings were released this May. The report had shown Delhi to be featured in the five states with the lowest average score in both Math and Language at the class III level.

Also Read |Delhi CM Kejriwal launches virtual school: ‘Will make education accessible to all’

This has now been taken up by the DCPCR, which has referred to this as a failure of MCD schools. “The responsibility of imparting primary education lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Therefore, the findings of NAS 2021 for class III are a direct commentary on the quality of teaching and learning in Municipal Schools,” reads the notice for inquiry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle upPremium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle up
Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive ...Premium
Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive ...

“The NAS class III results paint a dismal picture of teaching and learning in Municipal Schools which rank Delhi among the lowest five performing states in India. In fact, the class III results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi are below the national average in all three subjects: Language, Maths and Environmental Studies. The average state score for class III in language is merely 52 per cent while the national average is 62%. Let it be noted that the poor performance cannot be pandemic as the score for class III in National Achievement Survey 2017 was merely 58%,” it states, asking for an “explanation” for the performance within two weeks.

More from Delhi

The MCD said in a statement, “The learning outcome for Class 3 for Delhi state includes all categories of schools… private, government aided, central government, state government, which also includes MCD schools. It is difficult to fathom how MCD schools can be pointed at for overall performance of class 3 in learning outcome for language, when it has 28% of the total share of students of Delhi State. Schools taken for survey under NAS, more than 70% are ones other than MCD schools… The corporation, nonetheless, will respond to the notice… soon.”

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:26:40 am
Next Story

Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress: All you need to know

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become UK's new Prime Minister

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become UK's new Prime Minister

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path
In Delhi

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination
Kerala

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement