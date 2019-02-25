Delhi child rights panel concludes school survey

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) marked the completion of its survey of over 4,000 schools for its mega School Development Index project.

The project aims at evaluating all schools administered, aided and regulated by the Directorate of Education, the three municipal corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board on the three themes — safety and security, teaching and learning, and community participation and social integration.

The survey, which began in December last year, has covered a total of 4,041 schools — 2,272 run by the Delhi government and the various municipal bodies, 54 aided schools, and 1,715 private schools.

Sources said the final, planned outcome of the information collected through the survey will be published in the public domain to help parents be informed about school performances; aid school administration by enabling the identification of shortfalls and areas requiring intervention; and increase accountability in school governance.

The final report is scheduled to be released in May.