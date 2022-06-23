Delhi child rights body resolves over 5,000 cases in 2021-22, half of them juvenile justice grievances

Almost half of the cases that the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) disposed of between April 2021 and May 2022 were grievances on juvenile justice, according to its annual report.

In this one year, the commission received a record-high number of grievances, something that the child rights body has attributed to “increasing accessibility” because of the institution of a helpline in April 2021, in the midst of the distress of the Covid-19 second wave.

The child rights body says it recorded 12,375 cases in the last year, in contrast with 6,656 cases in 2020-2021, 1,401 in 2019-2020 and 899 in 2018-2019.

Of the 12,375 cases received, it disposed of 5,118. Of these, 2,437 were juvenile justice cases, the highest. The second-highest number of cases, at 1171, was of missing children. This was followed by education-related grievances at 716 and health and nutrition grievances at 582. Meanwhile, 171 cases were related to sexual offences and 51 to child labour and marriage.

“While the number of cases disposed of in 2021-2022 was higher than the number of cases disposed of in the last five years combined, the majority of the cases still remain unresolved.

While we have come a long way in the past two years, it is important that the processes are streamlined further to ensure timely resolutions. The commission is working diligently to ensure smooth process management in the times to come,” read the body’s annual report.