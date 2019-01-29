Delhi: Child rights body asked to curb politics in schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in response to a complaint on “bad influence of election campaign in Delhi Government Schools”, stated it will inquire into the complaints, and took suo motu cognizance in relation to “deprivation and violation of child rights”.

“The Commission has received a representation from Ms Aparajita Gautam, president of Delhi Parents Association, regarding ill-effects of election campaign and unannounced visits by ministers and party workers in Delhi government schools, which interrupt studies of children and prove a bad influence on the students,” read the response issued on January 11.

According to Gautam, the primary concern she had while making the complaint was regarding safety and security of students.

“When these politicians enter schools for their surprise inspections, they also bring other party workers along with them. There is supposed to be strict checking of visitors to schools and they have to make entries at the school gate before entering,” she said.

In her complaint on January 4, she also attached videos circulated on social media of some MLAs speaking about political matters at annual day events in schools. “… Are children votebanks,” Gautam wrote.