scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 09, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi child rights and distress helpline moves to WhatsApp too

The helpline on the number +919311551393 had been launched in April during the height of the second wave as a means to primarily address the issues of children who had lost their parents to Covid-19, or had parents hospitalised for the same.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 9, 2021 11:23:20 am
DCPCR helpline, DCPCR, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, DCPCR whatsapp, delhi news, Indian expressThis helpline number is also available on Whatsapp.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has now made its helpline for reporting instances of children in distress available on Whatsapp as well.

The helpline on the number +919311551393 had been launched in April during the height of the second wave as a means to primarily address the issues of children who had lost their parents to Covid-19, or had parents hospitalised for the same.

Now the helpline is available also for other child-related distress calls, queries on scholarships, EWS/DG quota, government school admissions, nutrition supplement distribution at anganwadi centres, immunisation, or for registering online complaints.

Click here for more

Now, this helpline number is also available on Whatsapp, and the commission has emphasized that it should be used to report instances of child labour and child labour to enable the rehabilitation of the affected children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement