Delhi child rights and distress helpline moves to WhatsApp too

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has now made its helpline for reporting instances of children in distress available on Whatsapp as well.

The helpline on the number +919311551393 had been launched in April during the height of the second wave as a means to primarily address the issues of children who had lost their parents to Covid-19, or had parents hospitalised for the same.

Now the helpline is available also for other child-related distress calls, queries on scholarships, EWS/DG quota, government school admissions, nutrition supplement distribution at anganwadi centres, immunisation, or for registering online complaints.

Now, this helpline number is also available on Whatsapp, and the commission has emphasized that it should be used to report instances of child labour and child labour to enable the rehabilitation of the affected children.