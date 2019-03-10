Toggle Menu
Delhi: Child dead, man injured in firing outside gym

Initial investigation has revealed that four residents of a JJ colony were involved and efforts are on to arrest them, police said. 

A six-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man sustained injuries after unidentified men fired near a gym in west Delhi’s Inderpuri on Saturday night, said police.

“Prince Raj (6) was looking out of the window of his house above the gym, while Mahender (29) was heading to the gym. The child was declared dead on arrival at Metro Hospital, and Mahender is undergoing treatment at RML hospital,” said police.

