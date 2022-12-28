Delhi Chief Secy writes to Deputy CM Sisodia, seeks details of files sent to L-G directly

Days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to L-G V K Saxena alleging that certain files on important policy decisions in the recent past have been directly forwarded to the L-G “sidelining” the minister in charge, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asked the office of the Deputy CM to provide “details of certain files and orders” sent to the L-G “bypassing his office”.

The Deputy CM in his letter to Saxena Friday had accused the L-G of “interfering” in the government’s day-to-day work. On the same day, Sisodia also issued an order to the CS, secretaries, principal secretaries, and heads of all the departments, saying, “It has been brought to my attention that certain files pertaining to important policy decisions have in the recent past been forwarded directly by you to the office of his excellence, the Hon’ble L-G, without routing the same/putting it up to me as the minister in charge of the department…”

In a response to the order, the CS on Monday wrote to the secretary to the Deputy CM to provide the details of “certain files” as well as “direct orders/directions/approvals to officers” referred to by Sisodia by January 2.

A copy of the letter was also sent to all the principal secretaries, secretaries, CEOs, MDs, directors, and commissioners to provide details of all such cases referred to by the Deputy CM (if not such as, then provided a nil report) to the office of the CS latest by January 2 for taking further necessary action in the matter.

In the order on Friday, Sisodia had said that the L-G is empowered under rule 19(5) of the TBR to call for papers pertaining to any proposal or matter in a department, but the secretary concerned is “obliged” to inform the minister-in-charge of the department while sending the papers to the L-G.

“Furthermore, it has been brought to my notice that the L-G has given direct orders/directions/approval to officers bypassing the council of ministers…,” the letter read.

Sisodia also raised this matter last month and filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, alleging that bureaucrats were skipping meetings, not taking calls, “disobeying orders of ministers” and treating the elected government with “indifference.”