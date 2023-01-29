scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Delhi chief secy directs all departments to submit weekly reports to minister in charge

The chief secretary also directed officials to submit a copy of the weekly reports to the CM and the L-G. The move comes in the wake of allegations that the L-G has been bypassing ministers in administration decision-making.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Amid the ongoing power tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor, and allegations by the former regarding the L-G bypassing the concerned ministers in administrative decision-making, the chief secretary has directed all departments to submit weekly reports about important proposals and matters disposed of to the minister in charge.

A copy of the same is to be marked to the Lieutenant Governor. The order has been issued under the recently much-debated “Rule 17 of Transaction of Business Rules”.

As per the order, all principal secretaries, secretaries and the head of all departments have to submit a weekly report with details about important proposals and matters disposed of by the secretary or any other official of the department to the minister in charge every Monday.

The chief secretary, in the order, also directed the officials to submit a copy of the said report to the chief minister and the L-G. “Every Monday (or if it is a holiday, on the next working day) the secretary shall submit to the minister-in-charge, a statement showing the particulars of important proposals or matters disposed of in the department by the minister and the secretary and other officers during the preceding week,” read the order.

“A copy of the said statement shall be simultaneously submitted to the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister. As per the above provision of TBR, it has been requested that the concerned ACSs (additional chief secretaries)/pr. secretaries/secretaries of all the departments shall ensure compliance in this regard,” the order dated January 19 read.

In recent weeks, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raised several allegations against L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing him of interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the city government and issuing orders to officials “bypassing” the minister-in-charge and the chief minister. Sisodia has even moved court in this matter.

“Now, as per the order, the chief minister and the ministers in charge of all departments will have details about the decisions being taken and the work underway in their respective departments. Interestingly, a copy will be submitted to the L-G and the CM. Interestingly, the L-G will be still playing a major role and will have all details about the happenings, decisions taken and matters disposed of every week in the departments of the Delhi Government,” said a senior official with the Delhi Government.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 11:46 IST
