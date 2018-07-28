Delhi Chief Secy attends Assembly meet

Chief Secy Anshu Prakash Chief Secy Anshu Prakash

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Friday attended the proceedings of Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges (CoP), days after the Delhi High Court told him he was “adequately protected” against any punitive action.

Officials said Prakash had been called by the CoP, after he missed successive notices to attend the proceedings of Assembly committees. On Friday, he was asked to explain his absence, sources said, adding that he is likely to be called by the CoP again next week.

This was a day after Prakash attended proceedings, where he was asked about the action taken report in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities, amounting to losses of nearly Rs 100 crores. ens

