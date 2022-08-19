Delhi: From Chief Secretary’s letter to CBI raids over excise policy, here’s the timeline of probe till now

Almost a month ago, the ball of a CBI investigation into the New Excise Policy was set rolling by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena when he wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs recommending a probe into the implementation of the policy. Here’s a timeline of the sequence of events.

July 8 — Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to the L-G Office. He alleged there were procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy and added post tender benefits were given to the licensees.

July 22 — Saxena wrote to the MHA, recommending a CBI inquiry in the matter.

July 23 — Saxena asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report detailing the role of officers and civil servants in the alleged violations.

In the meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police also started an investigation into the matter. Within days of the Chief Secretary submitting his report to the L-G, the EOW collected Digital Video Recording (DVRs) from CCTVs placed inside the secretariat to look into a meeting held by the Delhi Excise department officials on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, where the discussion on the alleged irregularities took place.

July 30 — Sisodia announced amid the controversies that the government would revert to the old excise policy and added only government liquor vends will be allowed to operate.

August 6 — L-G approved the suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings against former Excise Commissioner, IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, and Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari. He also suspended, pending enquiry, two other ad hoc DANICS officers, Deputy Commissioners and nine other officials of the Excise Department.

Advertisement

August 19 — CBI raids 21 locations in Delhi, including Sisodia’s house and the houses of former Excise Commissioner Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari.