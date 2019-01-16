Toggle Menu
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev removes senior Tihar official

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has removed Tihar Jail Deputy Superintendent Jagdish Singh over several charges, including releasing a prisoner without a relevant court order.

According to an official statement, Singh was also found guilty of facilitating illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider. “Singh was found guilty after conducting inquiry proceedings as per law. He has been removed from government service by the Chief Secretary,” the statement said. Singh has been sent on compulsory retirement by Dev.

The Chief Secretary also removed Krishna Mahli, who was serving as the store purchase supervisor, over charges of misappropriation of government funds of about Rs 46.64 lakh.

