Delhi chief secretary assault case: Patiala House court reserves order till 2 pm

Delhi’s Patiala House court, which has been hearing the case of the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, reserved its order for 2 pm Saturday. In reply to a court notice, Delhi Police accused the Aam Aadmi Party leaders of maligning their image and took a strong stance. The Delhi police said, “AAP leaders are making derogatory remarks on Delhi police. They are maligning our image and also trying to influence court proceedings.”

AAP’s counsel blamed Delhi Police for making a media trial of the incident. “This is not a simple matter. Chief Secretary is the complainant and Chief Minister is accused. Delhi police is trying to make this a media trial,” the counsel was quoted as saying by ANI.

The chargesheet on the alleged assault was filed by the Delhi police and names Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs. The alleged assault had taken place on the intervening night of February 19-20 at Kejriwal’s house. Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash, who was called for a meeting, filed a complaint against AAP MLAs claiming that he had been assaulted in the meeting.

Two AAP lawmakers, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were arrested after the incident but were later released on bail. Following the incident, the Delhi government and its bureaucrats have been embroiled in a bitter tussle. The government has accused the IAS officers of boycotting meetings with the state ministers. The IAS officers had even suspended all forms of communication, except written, with the ministers of the elected government.

