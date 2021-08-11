Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia, 9 others

A Delhi court Wednesday discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine others in a case of alleged assault on former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

A special MP/MLA court, presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta at Rouse Avenue court, pronounced the discharge order.

Magistrate Gupta, however, ordered the framing of charges against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

The police had booked Kejriwal and 12 others in the case under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (Causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), among others of the Indian Penal Code.

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of February 19 and 20, 2018 at Kejriwal’s residence, where Prakash was called for a meeting.

A case was registered on Prakash’s complaint. He alleged he was assaulted by AAP MLAs. Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya were named as accused in the case.