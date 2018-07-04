Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s secretary questioned in alleged assault on chief secy Anshu Prakash

The questions asked, police said, were pertaining to whether the “time lag was deliberate or a system error”. The questions asked, police said, were pertaining to whether the “time lag was deliberate or a system error”.

The Delhi Police questioned CM Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary and a junior engineer of the PWD about a “lag” in the CCTV footage recovered by them in connection with the night of the alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February, officers said.

Additional DCP (north) Harender Singh confirmed that they have questioned them. Police claimed they received the forensic report of the hard disk from CCTV cameras installed at the CM’s residence last week, but the report maintained that the time “displayed on the CCTV cameras on the night of the alleged attacks was 40 minutes behind time.”

The questions asked, police said, were pertaining to whether the “time lag was deliberate or a system error”.

AAP has consistently maintained that the attack never took place and has pointed to footage of Prakash walking out as evidence.

Kumar, who was questioned by police in April, was called again at the Civil Lines police station Tuesday to address queries about the CCTV cameras and to ascertain whether the attack was pre-planned. He couldn’t be contacted for comment.

The CCTV camera was first examined by police at Kejriwal’s residence on February 23. At the time, 14 CCTV cameras were found working while 7 weren’t, police said. “The forensic report did not mention whether the cameras were tampered with or if the time was changed when the attack took place. The junior engineer was questioned about the time lag — whether it was deliberate or a system error,” an officer said.

Prakash was allegedly attacked during a meeting at the CM’s residence on February 19. The police had said Kejriwal was present at the time of the incident.

Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers and V K Jain, the chief minister’s former advisor, all of whom were present at the time of the incident, have been questioned by police. The attack has since been at the heart of the tussle between the Delhi government and its officers.

